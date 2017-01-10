RCCG, FRN: What you dont know about Jim Obazee
On Monday, 9 January 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the immediate removal and the replacement of Jim Obazee, the Executive Secretary and the reconstitution of the board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN). Buhari appointed Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR as Chairman and Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council.
