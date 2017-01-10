Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RCCG, FRN: What you dont know about Jim Obazee

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

On Monday, 9 January 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the immediate removal and the replacement of Jim Obazee, the Executive Secretary and the reconstitution of the board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN). Buhari appointed Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR as Chairman and Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the Executive Secretary of the Council.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.