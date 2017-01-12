Google: Adeboye’s retirement dominates – The Nation Newspaper
|
P.M. News
|
Google: Adeboye's retirement dominates
The Nation Newspaper
Septuagenarian General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG) of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye's recent retirement announcement was top on Google search this week. Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google's Communications and Public Affairs …
Opinion: The 'war' against G.O.
CAN “The church is a no-go zone for the government," Secretary declares
Adeboye may return as General Overseer of RCCG in Nigeria
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG