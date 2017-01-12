Pages Navigation Menu

Google: Adeboye’s retirement dominates – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 12, 2017


Google: Adeboye's retirement dominates
The Nation Newspaper
Septuagenarian General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG) of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye's recent retirement announcement was top on Google search this week. Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google's Communications and Public Affairs …
