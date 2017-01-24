RCCG Issues Serious Warning to Church Members About MMM, Other Ponzi Schemes.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has caused a stir after issuing a warning that it will henceforth take disciplinary action against church members who use the platform of the church to promote Ponzi schemes.

The warning was issued by the church in a memo addressed to pastors in charge of regions and provinces, by the General Secretary of the church, Pastor Johnson Odesola, on Wednesday, January 18, it was gathered.

The Church noted that the doctrine of the mission does not support get-rich-quick schemes.

It stated in the memo that some pastors and staff of the mission are getting themselves involved in all manner of money-making schemes, to the extent of using the platform of the church to promote same.

The memo read that: “Please be informed that the doctrine of the church does not support get rich quick schemes, gambl*ng, betting, etc in any form.

“God is and remains our supplier by the application of biblical principles of working diligently with our hands.

“All senior pastors are hereby authorised to ensure no one uses the pulpit or any platform of the RCCG to promote any such schemes.”