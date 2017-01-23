Re-issued: NYSC deploys 2,600 Batch B corps members to Oyo State
No fewer than 2,600 2016 Batch B stream 11 corps members will undertake the three-week orientation at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Iseyin, Oyo State. Mr Simeon Bankole, the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit of NYSC in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday…
