Reactions trail emergence of new Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Reactions have continued to trail the emergence of Chief Nnia Nwodo-led new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Among those who have so far reacted were the Ogirishi of Igboland, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka and immediate past Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Anaocha branch, Anambra state, Chief Chris Adimora.

Speaking to newsmen on phone yesterday, Chief Ezeonwuka said he was satisfied that a credible person like Nnia Nwodo was elected to lead Ndigbo

He therefore charged them to “unite Ndigbo and consolidate on the gains of Igbo unity, make all the Igbo states a rallying point for political activities, decide who to elect as governor or other political leaders of Ndigbo and make case for the overall development of Igbo land”.

In his own speech, Adimora said he would have preferred someone who is not a partisan politician to lead Ndigbo, so as not to be tele-guided by fellow political associates and party members.

Adimora who noted that the regimes of Justice Eze Ozobu (retd), Dr. Dozie Ikedife and Prof. Ben Nwabueze who were not core politicians went on smoothly However cautioned the new leadership not to play politics with the future of Ndigbo.

The post Reactions trail emergence of new Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

