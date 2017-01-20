Read Cara Delevingne’s Travel Diary from Uganda on “The Week that Changed her Life” with South Sudanese Refugee Girls
An exclusive travel diary from Uganda, where South Sudanese refugee girls want nothing more than to learn. Popular British model and actress Cara Delevingne spent a week in Uganda, a trip she describes to Marie Claire as she “one of the most incredible experiences of my life.” Cara was with Girl Up and UNHCR, the United Nations refugee […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG