Read Expectations
By Abel Udoekene
Every time the clock ticks,
it sweeps away our dreams
one moment we are swimming,
The next we are drowning.
They say, we are too slow to settle
Too young to understand ,
Too dumb to know,
They have even written us off
But must we all be the same?
They force us to believe in School
where block and brick reads our part,
I told them I hate school but love education
“He is mad” they screamed
get the papers, your future depend on it.
They primed us to be machines
And judge us by our grades,
our ability, our passion, our lives
all drown by their ocean of expectation.
“You are too young, run away from boys”
“You are getting old, when will you marry? ”
Ask yourself, how long will this continue?
Read expectations so you know my stand,
I’m not a husband but I’m a widower
This makes me sick, sad and tired.
Please can you allow me to live my dreams?
Copyright © 2017 by Abel Udoekene
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG