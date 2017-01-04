Read Expectations

By Abel Udoekene

Every time the clock ticks,

it sweeps away our dreams

one moment we are swimming,

The next we are drowning.

They say, we are too slow to settle

Too young to understand ,

Too dumb to know,

They have even written us off

But must we all be the same?

They force us to believe in School

where block and brick reads our part,

I told them I hate school but love education

“He is mad” they screamed

get the papers, your future depend on it.

They primed us to be machines

And judge us by our grades,

our ability, our passion, our lives

all drown by their ocean of expectation.

“You are too young, run away from boys”

“You are getting old, when will you marry? ”

Ask yourself, how long will this continue?

Read expectations so you know my stand,

I’m not a husband but I’m a widower

This makes me sick, sad and tired.

Please can you allow me to live my dreams?

Copyright © 2017 by Abel Udoekene

