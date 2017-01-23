Read how a woman almost paid for kegs of water thinking it was vegetable oil

According to Facebook user, Adabanija Qomarudeen Idowu, his sister almost paid for 2 kegs of water thought to be vegetable oil.

“God save my sister this Monday morning she would have fell victim of the planned fraud,she was consulted by a close friend yesterday’s night about the smugglers that wanted to sell two kegs of vegetable oil 25 litres per one at the rate of #11000 per #25liters instead of #14000 to #15000 market price but when they brought it before the arrival of my sister this morning at her place of work they brought four instead of two they earlier agreed on but unfortunately for them before they came back to demand for their money my sister tried to check the four kegs one after the other and in the process discovered two our of the four kegs were filled with water while the other two are real vegetable oil.

When they came back to claim the money my sister confronted them with the fact that it was two kegs not four because the other two kegs is filled with water which they did not deny but instead collected #22000 for the two kegs and zoomed off.

Is this not the case of “Eniti nwafa”?

Thank God their mission is not accomplished.

Beware of fraudsters.”

