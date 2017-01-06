Read John Mikel Obi’s Farewell Message To Chelsea Fans

Nigerian international footballer, John Mikel Obi has written a farewell message to his fans and fans of Chelsea FC where he spent the past 10 years of his football career. The Nigerian Super Eagles captain’s farewell message comes after his official move to Chinese super liga club, Tianjin TEDA. John Mikel Obi took to his…

The post Read John Mikel Obi’s Farewell Message To Chelsea Fans appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

