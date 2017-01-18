Reading Confirm Capture Of Tiago Ilori From Liverpool

Reading have signed Tiago Ilori from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

The defender has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

CONFIRMED | @TiagoIlori4 completes move from @LFC to the Royals on a deal running until 2020! Read more here: https://t.co/Na68HyEWs2 pic.twitter.com/9f5LPnuKNl — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 18, 2017

Jaap Stam said: ““Tiago is the type of defender a lot of people like – his technical skill, passing ability, pace, quality and physique. We always want players with those attributes within our squad.

“In this league, with all the games we need to play, you never know what’s going to happen with injuries and suspensions – so it’s also important we have options and the chance to rotate. ”

Tiago Ilori becomes Jaap Stam ‘s first signing in the January transfer window.

Ilori,23, only three times for Liverpool – all in cup games after being signed by ex Royals boss Brendan Rodgers for £3.5million in 2013 from Sporting Lisbon.

He then had loan spells at Granada and Bordeaux, before spending six months at Aston Villa last season but he did not feature for the club.

The post Reading Confirm Capture Of Tiago Ilori From Liverpool appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

