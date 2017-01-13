Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real, Barca kept apart in Spanish Cup draw

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos (R) and teammates celebrate their 1-1 draw at the end of the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 3, 2016. JOSEP LAGO / AFP

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos (R) and teammates celebrate their 1-1 draw at the end of the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 3, 2016. JOSEP LAGO / AFP

Real Madrid and eternal rivals Barcelona were kept apart in Friday’s draw for the Spanish Cup quarter-finals.

Real will take on the Galicians of Celta Vigo and Barca will face Basque outfit Real Sociedad.

In the other ties, Atletico Madrid will meet a modest Eibar side who have reached the last eight for the first time while second division survivors Alcorcon go up against Alaves.

Real Madrid will take on Celta next Wednesday after putting out Sevilla, conquerors of Valencia.

Barcelona got past Athletic Bilbao after turning around a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

The first-leg games are on January 18 with the returns on January 25.

Draw:

Real Sociedad v Barcelona

Alcorcon v Alaves

Atletico Madrid v Eibar

Real Madrid v Celta

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.