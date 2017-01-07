Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid Equal Arch Rival, Barcelona 39 Unbeaten Run Record

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports

La Liga leaders Real Madrid equalled Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 consecutive matches unbeaten as they swept aside a woeful Granada. Isco and Karim Benzema slotted home from close range before Ronaldo, who had been rested for Real’s 3-0 Copa del Rey win over Sevilla in midweek, bulleted home a header from Marcelo’s cross. Another…

The post Real Madrid Equal Arch Rival, Barcelona 39 Unbeaten Run Record appeared first on The Herald Nigeria

