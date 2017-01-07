Real Madrid Equal Arch Rival, Barcelona 39 Unbeaten Run Record
La Liga leaders Real Madrid equalled Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 consecutive matches unbeaten as they swept aside a woeful Granada. Isco and Karim Benzema slotted home from close range before Ronaldo, who had been rested for Real’s 3-0 Copa del Rey win over Sevilla in midweek, bulleted home a header from Marcelo’s cross. Another…
