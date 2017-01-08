Real Madrid equal Barca’s unbeaten record, as Griezmann nets in Atletico win
Real Madrid on Saturday equalled FC Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions with a comfortable 5-0 La Liga victory over Granada at the Bernabeu. The European champions had ended FC Barcelona’s record-breaking run last season with a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou. Now, they have not been beaten since going…
The post Real Madrid equal Barca’s unbeaten record, as Griezmann nets in Atletico win appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG