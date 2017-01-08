Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid equal Barca’s unbeaten record, as Griezmann nets in Atletico win

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid on Saturday equalled FC Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions with a comfortable 5-0 La Liga victory over Granada at the Bernabeu. The European champions had ended FC Barcelona’s record-breaking run last season with a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou. Now, they have not been beaten since going…

