Real Madrid Interested In Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl is being linked with a move to Real Madrid, according to AS.

The 21-year-old Germany international only signed a new four-year deal earlier this season but his impressive form has continued to impress the watching scouts from Madrid.

Barcelona and Manchester City have also been linked with the gifted midfielder.

AS reported last week that Barcelona see Weigl as the ‘new Sergio Busquets’, with Luis Enrique currently having no options to serve as the Spaniard’s back-up.

However, the Spanish publication also noted that Pep Guardiola saw the player as a top priority for Manchester City’s 2017-18 campaign.

Real Madrid will have a big advantage when it comes to persuading Dortmund over a move as Zinedine Zidane is happy to wait until 2018 to sign the German.

The French boss currently has Casemiro in that role and is expected to add academy starlet Marcos Llorente to his squad in the summer following an impressive campaign on loan at Alaves.

AS suggests Weigl would be open to this option as he wants to continue his development at Signal Iduna Park – as he recently proved by signing a new long-term deal with the Bundesliga giants.

