Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real Madrid say no €300m offer for Ronaldo from China – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Real Madrid say no €300m offer for Ronaldo from China
Daily Post Nigeria
Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes had claimed that an unnamed club contacted both Madrid and Ronaldo offering him more than €100m a year in wages. He said the offer was rejected because “money is not everything”. Perez was asked about it by Spanish …
Florentino Perez : Ronaldo Never Had Any Offer From China360Nobs.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.