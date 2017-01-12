Real Madrid vs Sevilla match report: Karim Benzema’s late goal saves Real to set new Spanish unbeaten record – The Independent
The Independent
Real Madrid vs Sevilla match report: Karim Benzema's late goal saves Real to set new Spanish unbeaten record
Karim Benzema's goal in added time rescued Real Madrid's long unbeaten run and saw them set a new Spanish record of 40 games without defeat as they drew 3-3 at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey. The goal saw Zinedine Zidane's side surpass the previous …
Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid: Real go record 40th game unbeaten in Copa del Rey thriller
