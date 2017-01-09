Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real Reason Why Nicki Minaj Dumped Meek Mill Revealed

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The real reason behind American rappers, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s break up has been revealed. According to reports, the break up which became official some weeks ago after Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter page to tweet that she is single and focusing on her career and fans was said to have been the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Real Reason Why Nicki Minaj Dumped Meek Mill Revealed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.