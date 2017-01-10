Realisation Sets In As India’s Cash Swap Did Not End Corruption

If there is one thing India’s banknote ban has taught us, it is how the plan did not work. Swapping the most widely used currency for new bills was an attempt to remove “black money” from circulation. But it turns out most banknotes have been swapped successfully. Either there is no significant amount of black … Continue reading Realisation Sets In As India’s Cash Swap Did Not End Corruption

The post Realisation Sets In As India’s Cash Swap Did Not End Corruption appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

