Realisation Sets In As India’s Cash Swap Did Not End Corruption
If there is one thing India’s banknote ban has taught us, it is how the plan did not work. Swapping the most widely used currency for new bills was an attempt to remove “black money” from circulation. But it turns out most banknotes have been swapped successfully. Either there is no significant amount of black … Continue reading Realisation Sets In As India’s Cash Swap Did Not End Corruption
The post Realisation Sets In As India’s Cash Swap Did Not End Corruption appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG