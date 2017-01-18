Reality TV Shows – Television for the new generation – The Nation Newspaper
Reality TV Shows – Television for the new generation
Reality TV shows have become the toast of the entertainment industry. In Nigeria, we have seen reality TV shows like; Gulder Ultimate Search, Amstel Malta Box Office, MTN Project Fame, Maltina Street Dance Africa, West African Idol, KoKo Mansion, …
Ex-Big Brother Nigeria Housemate Named As Host
