Reality TV Shows – Television for the new generation

Reality TV shows have become the toast of the entertainment industry. In Nigeria, we have seen reality TV shows like; Gulder Ultimate Search, Amstel Malta Box Office, MTN Project Fame, Maltina Street Dance Africa, West African Idol, KoKo Mansion, Omotola: The Real Me, Make Me Beautiful become engaging television content people tune in to watch.

One of such reality shows is the widely acclaimed Big Brother reality TV series. It is considered one of the biggest reality shows ever to have been conceived in the world with different countries staging their own versions. Nigeria is by no means left out in the Big Brother craze. In 2006, M-Net created the Nigerian version of the show and that signaled a new dawn in reality TV shows in the country. Despite its varying controversies and the call for an outright ban, millions of people still covet the series because of its raw and undiluted entertainment that resonates with today’s generation.

Reality TV shows have the power of taking someone from obscurity to fame. A prime example would be the Kardashians with their eponymous show, Keeping up with the Kardashians which has been on air since 2007. They have been dubbed America’s most famous family and have built a global empire from a string of endorsements and merchandises which rake in millions of dollars.

In Nigeria, reality TV have produced some of our biggest celebrities. Music star Iyanya was the winner of the 2008 MTN Project Fame reality show and he is currently one of the hottest and most sought after musicians in Nigeria. Omawumi Megbele became famous when she came second in the first edition of West African Idol. O.C Ukeje is unarguably the biggest Nigerian actor to have emerged from a reality TV show. Ukeje won Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO) a platform that launched his acting career. Uti Nwachukwu first participated at the celebrated Next Movie Star before entering the Big Brother Africa house. Today, Uti has since become a celebrity as he co-hosts the popular African Magic program, Jara while becoming a host for various events.

After 10 years, Big Brother Nigeria is coming back and has now rebranded as Big Brother Naija. The number of Nigerians who auditioned for the show tells a story of how the new generation want to be on TV and become famous. While some are a bit skeptical on the return of what they see as a controversial show, majority cannot wait to have something to keep them entertained for the next three months.

Reputable brands are also jumping on the trend, they know they can reach out to their target audience through these shows. Payporte, the biggest online shopping portal in Nigeria is the main sponsor of Big Brother Naija.

Big Brother Naija will air exclusively on DStv and GOtv platforms. And for the next three months, we will watch 12 strangers in 1 house. The 12 strangers will become household names at some point and viewers will also have a favorite. The winner of the show will not only become a celebrity but also a millionaire, as the prize money is a whopping 25 million Naira.

Reality TV will be here for a long time. We have seen it create new generation of celebrities and we will see more celebrities come out of the shows. In reality, the controversies, drama and scandals are what draws the new generation of TV watchers to such shows.

The post Reality TV Shows – Television for the new generation appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

