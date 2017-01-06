Reason Gaidam sacked his information commissioner

Facts have begun to emerge why Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam sacked his commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Aji Bularafa.

Though no clear reason was given why the commissioner was shown the way out, investigation, however, reveal that he was alleged to be holding secrets meeting with some group of politicians ahead of 2019 general elections.

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam on Wednesday directed the Secretary to Yobe State Government Baba Malam Wali to relieve the commissioner of his position as a member of the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

In a statement issued by Shaibu Abdullahi, the Press Secretary to the SGG asked Mr Bularafa to hand over the affairs of the ministry to the permanent secretary with immediate effect.

The Statement reads: “His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has relieved Alh. Aji Yerima Bularafa of his appointment as a Hon. Commissioner ministry of information and culture and member Yobe state executive council with immediate effect.

“The governor has further directed he should hand over the affairs of his office to the permanent Secretary pending the appointment of a new commissioner”.

This is the second time Gov. Gaidam has sacked Aji Yerima Bularafa as commissioner. In 2013, he was sacked for alleged anti-party activities but later recalled and appointed as Special Adviser in two capacities before his re-appointment as commissioner for information in 2015.

There are strong rumours that some politicians in the state from Abuja are grouping to scuttle whoever Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam will support as his successor come 2019.

Already, the APC is the state is divided between the Abuja group and the governor’s group otherwise regarded as Damaturu group.

The two times former Director General, Ibrahim Gaidam Campaign Organization in 2011 and 2015, former Commissioner of Works, Water Resources, Animals and Fisheries and Former Party Chairman of the defunct ANPP in the state now member representing Karasuwa/Nguru/Yusufari Federal Constituency Hon. Alhaji Yakubu Sidi Karasuwa has already declared his intention to run for the highest job in the state come 2019.

An impeccable source has informed that Karasuwa has personally informed Gov. Gaidam of his ambition to succeed him but indications are clearly that he may not be the preferred candidate of the governor.

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam who is bid to leave Yobe Government House by May 2019 after he must have served out his two terms as governor is likely to engage in a political tussle with former governor Bukar Abba Ibrahim over the Zone A senatorial seat Sen. Bukar Abba is currently occupying for the third time in a roll.

Last month, Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam in a similar manner sacked his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Kaigama Umar who served as his commissioner of Finance for almost six years. Kaigama’s fate was also attributed to allegations of secret political meetings in connection with 2019.

In his defence, Hon.Aji Yerima Bularafa told our correspondent on phone that the news of his sacking came as a surprise to him, adding that he is not aware of any secret meeting has attended either within on outside Damaturu.

Bularafa, however, said that he has taken his fate to Allah.

I honestly don’t feel bad because it is what Allah has destined and I can’t change it. My fate is in Him and I surely believe in His works,” Bularafa said.

A close source to the governor informed that he has warned all political appointees in the state that, “it’s too early to start engaging in politics of 2019”.

The source added that there are indications that more commissioners or any other political appointee would be sacked because the governor is very angry and serious over the issue.

