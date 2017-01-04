Rebecca Ferguson says She’ll Only Perform at Trump’s Inauguration if Allowed to Sing “Strange Fruits” Which Protests Racism

British pop singer Rebecca Ferguson has been invited to sing at US President elect’s Donald Trump inauguration. However, the pop singer gave a condition to honour this invite saying she will only perform if she can sing ‘Strange Fruit’- a song protesting racism in the 1930 originally sang by Billie Holiday. Ferguson, who was the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

