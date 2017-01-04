Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rebecca Ferguson says She’ll Only Perform at Trump’s Inauguration if Allowed to Sing “Strange Fruits” Which Protests Racism

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  British pop singer Rebecca Ferguson has been invited to sing at US President elect’s Donald Trump inauguration. However, the pop singer gave a condition to honour this invite saying she will only perform if she can sing ‘Strange Fruit’- a song protesting racism in the 1930 originally sang by Billie Holiday. Ferguson, who was the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.