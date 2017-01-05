Maternity leave: Why the pope wants the church to be a loving mother – Catholic News Service
|
Manila Bulletin
|
Maternity leave: Why the pope wants the church to be a loving mother
Catholic News Service
A statue of Mary and the Christ child is seen in 2015 inside Jesus the Good Shepherd Church in Dunkirk, Md. (CNS photo/Bob Roller) See VATICAN-LETTER-WOMEN Jan. 4, 2017. MARY CHRIST CHILD MARYLAND CHURCH. previous 1 photo next.
Rebuild hearts as well as homes, pope tells quake victims
Hope, not optimism, is needed to rebuild, pope tells quake survivors
The Absence of Christianity in the Fight for Social and Economic Justice
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG