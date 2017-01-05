Rebuild hearts as well as homes, pope tells quake victims

Pope Francis on Thursday met hundreds of survivors of three devastating earthquakes in central Italy that claimed 299 lives and razed entire villages to the ground.

“The pain is great, and we must rebuild with that pain,’’ he told families who lost relatives, friends, homes and livelihoods in the deadly Aug. 24 quake.

It was followed by two more powerful tremors at the end of October that caused no fatalities but reduced more communities to rubble.

“Hearts are wounded, there’s no room for optimism here, but for hope.

“We need hearts and hands to rebuild,’’ Francis said.

The August quake occurred in the early morning, when most people were asleep indoors.

Francis visited the mountain town of Amatrice which sustained the most fatalities and other stricken villages in the quake zone in October.

The post Rebuild hearts as well as homes, pope tells quake victims appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

