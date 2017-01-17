Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recession: 500 Women For Self-Employment Workshop – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Recession: 500 Women For Self-Employment Workshop
Leadership Newspapers
No fewer than five hundred women in Katsina State are attending entrepreneurship training organised by the state government in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and North West Entrepreneurship Development Centre, NWEDC, towards …
CBN, entrepreneurial centre to train 500 women in Katsina StateDaily Trust

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.