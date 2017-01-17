Recession: 500 Women For Self-Employment Workshop – Leadership Newspapers
Daily Trust
Recession: 500 Women For Self-Employment Workshop
No fewer than five hundred women in Katsina State are attending entrepreneurship training organised by the state government in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and North West Entrepreneurship Development Centre, NWEDC, towards …
