Recession affects those who disobey God – Bishop Abioye

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Bishop David Abioye of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), has urged Nigerians to practice obedience to God, saying the current recession should not make people lose focus. Abioye spoke on Sunday during his 2016 cross over message at Living Faith Church Durumi, Abuja, with the topic “Commanding Noiseless Breakthrough in Hard Times.’’ He said […]

