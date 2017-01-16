Recession: Change your cabinet now, PDP Reps tell Buhari

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—SOME members of the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to change his cabinet before Nigeria migrates from recession to depression.

The two PDP lawmakers, Tony Nwulu and Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, who appeared on a live television programme in Abuja, urged Buhari to be proactive by bringing on board competent hands to save the country from graduating into depression.

Nkem-Abonta noted that the “lack of experience of most of President Buhari’s appointees has not in any way helped the economy grow the way it should grow. Take for example, the Minister of Power heading three engineering based ministries, Housing, Power and Works, what results do we expect from him?”

Nwulu who represents Lagos, said: “My colleague is just patronising this government because depression has started even in my state. There are no two ways about it, you can’t bring a carpenter to do the job of an engineer because the end result will be total failure.”

