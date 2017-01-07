Recession: Enugu residents turn to local rice – Daily Trust
|
Recession: Enugu residents turn to local rice
Daily Trust
Most residents in Enugu State have shifted patronage to locally produced rice, popularly called `Abakaliki rice', as alternative staple food. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited major markets in Enugu metropolis on Saturday …
