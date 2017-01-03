Recession: Hon Golu Partners NACA, Organises Free Medical Treatment For Constituents

In a bid to relieve the pains associated with the current economic recession in the country, the member of the House of Representatives representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam of Plateau State, Hon Timothy Golu is organising free medical outreach and HIV AIDS awareness campaign for his constituents.

The free medical outreach which is in partnership with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) is for both the aged and young and will cover free screening, diagnosis of all ailment, surgeries and drugs.

According to Hon Golu, the free treatment is his New Year gift to his people who have been giving him their unalloyed support over the past years, adding that the exercise will be carried out on January 6 to 8, 2017 at the General Hospital Pankshin, Plateau State.

Speaking on the why he is starting the year with the health outreach, Golu said, “I discover that a healthy population is a wealthy population. If you are healthy you can afford to do any work to bring food to your family. Your level of stability and tolerance is high and understanding is also high.

“You can relate well and contribute more meaningfully to society. Because of the economic recession and the general situation of the country, many people are sick and are emotionally, psychologically affected so they are destabilised.”

He added that in this New Year, let us begin with prioritizing the health of our people. For health is wealth.

