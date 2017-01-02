Recession Is A Blessing In Disguise – Ariyomo

The economy of Ondo State could be on its way down, unless some urgent measures are taken to ensure that it gets back on its feet.

This was disclosed by the guest speaker of the annual Trace Lecture and Awards, Engr Tunji Ariyomo, in Akure on Friday, December 30, 2016.



Ariyomo, speaking during the lecture themed “Ondo State in 2017 and Beyond, Building a Strong Economy Driven by 21st Century Technology and Innovations,” blamed the state of the state’s economy on the general outlook of the nation, but counselled that if the state hopes to become a strong, technology-driven economy from 2017, deliberate good choices must be made that seek to cater for the development gaps currently stifling the state’s growth.

“From 2017, Ondo State subsequent budgets must reflect the development needs of the people.



“Deliberate efforts must also be made (as shown in the example of Malaysia) to grow indigenous capacities, especially in the areas of meeting basic local and national needs and being globally competitive,” he said.



He thumbed-up the current initiative in which certain states and the Federal Government invited China for help in crucial areas, but said it was a "temporary measure."

He counselled the state to maintain a robust contingency plan for learning and acquiring the required capabilities at international standard, in other to prevent the state and the country from becoming or remaining a giant renter-property of China, whereupon China raked in dividends of wise investments on a yearly basis and Nigeria’s citizens continued to pay rents perpetually, on their own soil.

“I must commend the governor-elect for his vision in setting up a blueprint committee ahead of his inauguration. This is an indication that the governor-elect is proactive and has no ‘no-go’ areas and that he is ready to hit the ground running as the People’s Governor from his first day in office. It is my strong belief that the committee will come up with the right solutions,” he assured.

