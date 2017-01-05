Recession: Naira may exchange for 520 to dollar this year – Financial expert, Rewane
The Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane has predicted that the Nigerian currency, naira may fall further against the United States dollar to 520 from the current 490/dollar within the year. According to a bulletin containing the FDC’s economic outlook for 2017 released on Wednesday, Rewane forecasted that the […]
Recession: Naira may exchange for 520 to dollar this year – Financial expert, Rewane
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG