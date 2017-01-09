Recession: NYPF supports 35 young professionals with N50m grant

Concerned by the biting economic recession, the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) in partnership with the Heritage Bank Plc has intensified its support to young entrepreneurs with Grant of N50million.

The Grant was awarded to about 35 young entrepreneurs in agricultural, creative industry and the information & communication technology (ICT) sector after a rigorous review process conducted by an independent body, out of the tens of thousands who applied for the grant.

In his remarks, Mr. Moses Siasia, the Chairman/Founder of the NYPF said the idea of the Grant was born out of the desperation of young Nigerians to build businesses in an economy fraught with a seemingly endless onslaught of challenges.

Speaking at the award ceremony held in Lagos, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, affirmed that the 35 successful entrepreneurs will be provided with the required guidance on fund management as individual beneficiaries would get at most N2million each.

Sekibo who was represented by the Divisional Head, Retail/SME, Mrs. Ori Ogba stated that the bank supported this initiative because of its belief in Nigerian youths, who make up about 80 percent of the country’s population.

Ogba expressed her satisfaction in the long term sustainability of the initiative, stating, “We will not support something that will not stand the test of time.”

YESGrant Brand Ambassador Mrs. Stephanie Okereke-Linus congratulated the winners of the Grants and praised Heritage Bank for its commitment to young people. She advised other banks to emulate Heritage Bank, while seeking beneficiaries to put the money received to good use.

30-year-old Paul Okoroafor owner of Santa Paulo Delakusa one of the beneficiaries who received the sum of N2 million said the fund will be used for full oil palm production. He expressed gratitude to the NYPF and Heritage Bank for giving hope to them.

