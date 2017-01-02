Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recession: Sluggish activities to persist in insurance sector in 2017 – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Recession: Sluggish activities to persist in insurance sector in 2017
Vanguard
Year 2016, for the insurance industry was a very challenging and difficult business period given a number of negative factors that adversely affected operators. Some of the obstacles that operators grappled with during the period included lack of
Recession pushes insurance claims upThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.