Reconstruct churches, homes of displaced Christians in North-East – TEKAN urges FG
The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria (TEKAN) on Sunday called on the Federal Government to reconstruct homes and churches of displaced Christians in communities hitherto ravaged by terrorists in the North-Eastern part of the country. This was contained in a Communiqué issued at the end of its 62nd General Assembly, held at the […]
Reconstruct churches, homes of displaced Christians in North-East – TEKAN urges FG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG