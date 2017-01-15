Pages Navigation Menu

Reconstruct churches, homes of displaced Christians in North-East – TEKAN urges FG

borno-idps

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria (TEKAN) on Sunday called on the Federal Government to reconstruct homes and churches of displaced Christians in communities hitherto ravaged by terrorists in the North-Eastern part of the country. This was contained in a Communiqué issued at the end of its 62nd General Assembly, held at the […]

