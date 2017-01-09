Red Carpet Photos: Stars at the 74th Golden Globe Awards

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place yesterday January 8, 2017, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The Golden Globes set the tone for the awards season, no doubt, and Sunday night’s red carpet was packed with sparkle, plunging necklines and brilliant hair adornments. Stars like Naomi Campbell, John Legend and his…

The post Red Carpet Photos: Stars at the 74th Golden Globe Awards appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

