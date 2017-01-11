Redeem Govt’s Image, PDP Reps Advise Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to bring to an end, the vicious circle of killings across the country and renew Nigerians’ confidence in the government.

Minority leader of the House, Hon. Leo Ogor, who made the challenge yesterday at the resumption of plenary, also advised all elected and appointed officials across the country to renew efforts towards justifying citizens’ confidence due to economic inequality as well as deepening segregation.

Ogor urged President Buhari to swing into action by sending the right signals to Nigerians as a way to bolster the confidence reposed in him to lead the nation.

He commended members of the non-governmental organisations for sustaining a “tenacious campaign against extremism, malnutrition, human rights violation and drawing further attention to the plight of internally displaced people all across the country.”

Stressing the need for citizens to overcome increasing polarisation being driven by ethnicity, political affiliations and religious sentiments, Ogor noted that he would not hesitate to mobilise members of his party’s caucus for this noble cause if the APC adequately demonstrates zeal towards restoring the unity among Nigerians.

“We join all other citizens in thanking God for this New Year and the fresh opportunity of a new beginning; as the National Assembly resumes, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives Caucus intend to renew our commitment to the tenets of democracy and broad-based development in Nigeria.”

