Redknapp: Selling Martial Will Be A Mourinho Mistake

Jamie Redknapp believes Mourinho will be making the same mistake he made with De Bruyne, if he let’s Anthony Martial leave the club.

The young forward has been linked with a January exit after losing his starting berth at Old Trafford.

And Redknapp feels United and Martial will regret it if they let the frenchman leave for La Liga.

Redknapp wrote in the Daily Mail: “Martial has been more peripheral this season but Sevilla would be the wrong move for him.

“I can imagine United, and Jose, are scared to let him go.

“If they are not careful there is every chance he could become another Kevin De Bruyne, who Mourinho let go at Chelsea.

“I understand why agents want to move their players around but Martial is not going to find many better clubs than Manchester United.

“With Martial’s £58 million price tag comes added scrutiny. While he has not had the same impact as last season, he is still just 21 and has a manager who will help him.”

Martial has been restricted to just eight Premier League starts this season, and 18 appearances in all competitions.

The post Redknapp: Selling Martial Will Be A Mourinho Mistake appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

