Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Refer a Friend to Carry out Transactions on Quickteller.com and Become a Millionaire in the #QuicktellerReferrals Promo

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Everyone has that one friend that won’t call for months until they need your vote for themselves or their random uncle’s neighbor’s colleague’s wife’s sister’s friend for a beauty pageant or whatever they come up with these days. In good faith, you vote. Try to say hi some seconds later and pooof that friendship is […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.