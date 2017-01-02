Referee Mike Dean Trolled After Issuing Soft Red Card During West Ham Vs Man United

English Premiership referee Mike Dean is getting a hammering after sending off Sofiane Feghouli early on in West Ham‘s clash with Manchester United. Dean took just 15 minutes for him to be at the centre of controversy as he sent Feghouli packing after a tackle on Phil Jones. The tackle seemed a legitimate 50/50, with Jones …

The post Referee Mike Dean Trolled After Issuing Soft Red Card During West Ham Vs Man United appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

