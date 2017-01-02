Pages Navigation Menu

Referee Mike Dean Trolled After Issuing Soft Red Card During West Ham Vs Man United

Jan 2, 2017 in Sports

English Premiership referee Mike Dean is getting a hammering after sending off Sofiane Feghouli early on in West Ham‘s clash with Manchester United. Dean took just 15 minutes for him to be at the centre of controversy as he sent Feghouli packing after a tackle on Phil Jones. The tackle seemed a legitimate 50/50, with Jones …

