Reforms by Acting CJN’ll ensure dispensation of justice – FG

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has expressed confidence in the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to transform the Nigerian justice system.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this, weekend, in Abuja at the ceremony to mark the 80th birthday of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Alfa Belgore.

He said that some new reforms initiated by the acting CJN, even though they had not been officially communicated to government, will ensure better dispensation of justice in the country.

According to him, Justice Onnoghen had initiated some reforms with a view to ensuring better and quicker dispensation of justice.

“I can say here authoritatively that the acting CJN has initiated some reforms, even though they have not been officially communicated to government, that will ensure better dispensation of justice. We are also aware that the acting CJN is collaborating with the executive in addressing these reforms through legislative and judicial proceedings processes,’’ he said.

On the celebrant, the minister said he had known retired Justice Belgore for over 30 years and described him as a man with an encyclopaedic knowledge of Nigeria.

“One year, I travelled with him from Makka to Medina. We were in the same car, I think it was a journey of about four hours but within those four hours, I learned more about the history of Nigeria than I had learnt in any textbook.” he said.

“When you see a man like that who has been privileged to have served Nigeria in many capacities, and who has mentored many people and he is still alive today, we can all tap from his wealth of experience,” he said.

The Minister represented President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion, which was also attended by Senate President Bukola Saraki, Chief Justices of Nigeria Mohammed Uwais and Mahmud Mohammed, and former Minister of Defence Theophilus Danjuma, among others.

