Regina Askia’s daughter competes in the Miss New York Teen 2017 pageant (Photos)
Proud mum! The former actress shared photos of her daughter, Teesa Williams, competing at the Miss New York Teen 2017 beauty pageant which took place over the weekend. The 15-year-old model represented Staten Island at the beauty pageant. See the final five below. Miss New York Teen 2017 beauty queen. All the contestants
