Registration: Okada Riders Get Ultimatum In Ondo

Ondo State government has given a week ultimatum to all the commercial motorcycle operators, popularly called okada riders in the state to register their motorcycles with the state Ministry of Transport or be impounded.

The government said the need to register their motorcycles became imperative due to the high rate of crime and criminality in the state .

Addressing a joint press conference in Akure,the state capital on Monday , the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Hilda Harrison and the Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade said the state Police command has begun serious scrutiny of all commercial motorcycle operators in the state to prevent robbery and other untoward acts.

operate in the state often use motorcycles to carry out their dastardly acts. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share They noted that many kidnappers who

While noting that the police command and the state government have synergized to ensure that the state is more secured,the police boss added that they are ready to do the needful in ensuring that the state is crime-free.

She stressed that any okada rider whose motorcycle is not registered will have his or her motorcycle impounded by the police and will also

be prosecuted.

Also, she enjoined motorcycle operators in the state to ensure that they wear their uniform while on operation to distinguish them from

other operators.

Akinmade while speaking said the state government has concluded arrangements with the state Police command and other security agencies in the state to ensure proper security of lives and properties of the

people of the state.

He lauded the Police for their efforts at minimizing crime rate in all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

