Reigners’ Church collapse: Architect reveals how original design was abandoned
The architect, who designed the plan for the ill-fated Reigners’ Bible Church, Mr. Abimbola Oke, has revealed that the original design for the building was abandoned. Oke, who appeared before the Commission of Inquiry in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Monday, told the chairman, Mr. Friday Oke, that when he visited the site to check […]
Reigners’ Church collapse: Architect reveals how original design was abandoned
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG