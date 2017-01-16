Relatives’ shock at mum’s kill admissions – Courier Mail
|
Courier Mail
|
Relatives' shock at mum's kill admissions
Courier Mail
RELATIVES of a mother who pleaded guilty to deliberately driving into a lake to kill her children were shocked by her admission. For almost two years Akon Guode blamed a dizzy spell, and then a witch's spell, for the April 2015 deaths of three of her …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG