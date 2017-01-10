Relax, You Only Have To Work Out A Couple Times A Week

So one of your 2017 resolutions was to exercise more regularly and treat your body like a temple – 10 days in, how’s that working out for you?

Well you don’t have to feel all that guilty just yet, because according to a study conducted by scientists at Loughborough University in England you only need to break a sweat twice or so a week.

It’s not all good news, though, because you will need to cram a full week’s worth of physical exertion into those two days. Here’s QZ:

For their work, researchers examined self-reported workout habits from 63,591 adults averaging around 59 years old who responded to an English and Scottish health survey from 1994 to 2012. They compared these responses to cause of deaths listed on death certificates of the respondents who died while the survey was open—8,802 of them. People who categorized [sic] themselves as “weekend warriors”—that is, didn’t work out during the week, but spent their weekends running or hiking to make up for it—had similarly lower risks of death from cancer and heart disease (and death overall) as those who spread out their workouts over the week.

And what qualifies as the recommended amount of exercise per week? 150 minutes of moderate work or 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise, so free up some time on the weekend because you’ve got work to do.

More on the study:

The researchers grouped the survey respondents into four categories: weekend warriors; exercisers who spread out their workouts; people who worked out a couple times per week, but didn’t hit that 150/75 minute goal; and those who didn’t exercise at all. In all the outcomes considered—any kind of death, death by cancer, death by heart disease—all three groups of exercisers had lower death rates than those who didn’t exercise at all. And those who exercised regularly were only slightly better off than weekend warriors or people who exercised once or twice a week for shorter amounts of time.

I guess the point here is that you still need to put in the hard yards to see the results. Here’s hoping you’ve long since cleaned out the Christmas leftovers and emptied the New Year’s booze cabinet – the work starts now.

Or tomorrow. Or on the weekend, that also works for me.

[source:qz]

