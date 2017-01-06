Release detained journalist or face legal action – SERAP warns Akwa Ibom government
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the “immediate and unconditional release of a newspaper publisher, Nsibiet John arrested on the orders of the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Moses Ekpo.” SERAP in a statement issued Friday morning and signed by its Senior Staff Attorney Timothy Adewale said that “Nsibiet John who […]
