Release Of Killers Of Abuja Female Pastor Criminal – HURIWA

A pro-democracy and non-governmental organisation, Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has faulted the release of the suspects who allegedly killed an Abuja-based female pastor, Eunice Elisha.

Elisha, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), was killed in July 2016 by suspected fundamentalists in Kubwa area of Abuja.

This observations was contained in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, signed by the national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the national media affairs director, Miss. Zainab Yusuf.

The police last week allegedly released the suspects.

“The Abuja police commissioner acted in a very criminal manner to have authorized the release of suspects who allegedly lynched a female Redeemed Christian Church Evangelist in Kubwa Abuja in front of a Mosque last year July.

“The nebulous excuse that those suspects were released because there was no prima facie evidence linking them to that dastardly crime of gruesome murder of a female Abuja preacher is a serious indictment of the FCT police command as accomplices to that killing or that the FCT police command is already infiltrated by jihadists and their sympathizers,” HURIWA said.

The rights group however called on Nigerians to speak out in condemnation of this cover up by the FCT command of the Nigeria Police.

HURIWA has therefore called for street protests before the of January in Abuja to demand immediate redress.

The rights group also recalled that the lynched female evangelist who is a mother of seven children was cut severally in the neck and stabbed severally in her stomachs by suspected Islamists who allegedly were displeased that she often preached whilst passing through their Mosque.

The group also alleged that the FCT police command has also failed to charge to competent court of law the mostly Hausa tricycle riders who murdered an Igbo trader in Apo district of Abuja last year over disagreement with transportation fare.

HURIWA said thus: “Whilst we condemn this evil trend taking shape in the FCT police command we will take a number of measures including calling on Nigerians of all affiliations to join us in a proposed street rally in Abuja sometimes this month which date would be communicated via social media to present letters of protests to the National Assembly to demand action in both the short, medium and long term to get the police to behave professionally and fetch out the killers of this female evangelist for prosecution for crime against humanity. We will by Monday send strong worded letters to the Police Service Commission to ask that the FCT police commissioner is sacked for disloyalty to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

