Release Zakzaky now, Shiites tell President – The Punch
YNaija
Release Zakzaky now, Shiites tell President
The Punch
Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as 'Shiites' on Sunday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to release their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and others who had been in detention since December 2015. The group also asked …
