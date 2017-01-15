Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ike Ekweremadu We don’t want Deputy Senate President in our party – Enugu APC – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ike Ekweremadu We don't want Deputy Senate President in our party – Enugu APC
Pulse Nigeria
This is coming after Senator Kabir Marafa's advised Ekweremadu to decamp to APC if he wants to keep his seat. Published: 15.01.2017; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Senator Ike Ekweremadu play. Senator Ike Ekweremadu. (Vanguard) …
Opportunism meets opportunist?The Nation Newspaper
Save your seat, defect to APC now – Senator Marafa tells EkweremaduDaily Post Nigeria
Ike Ekweremadu: APC Senator asks Deputy Senate President to decamp or lose his seatNigeria Today
TheCable
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.