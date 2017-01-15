Ike Ekweremadu We don’t want Deputy Senate President in our party – Enugu APC – Pulse Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Ike Ekweremadu We don't want Deputy Senate President in our party – Enugu APC
Pulse Nigeria
This is coming after Senator Kabir Marafa's advised Ekweremadu to decamp to APC if he wants to keep his seat. Published: 15.01.2017; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Senator Ike Ekweremadu play. Senator Ike Ekweremadu. (Vanguard) …
Opportunism meets opportunist?
Save your seat, defect to APC now – Senator Marafa tells Ekweremadu
Ike Ekweremadu: APC Senator asks Deputy Senate President to decamp or lose his seat
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG