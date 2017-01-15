Remain in PDP and clear the mess , you will pollute our party – Enugu APC tells Ekweremadu
As controversies continue to rage over pressures on the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter has urged him to remain in his party. The Enugu APC said Ekweremadu should stay put in the PDP and if possible “clear the […]
Remain in PDP and clear the mess , you will pollute our party – Enugu APC tells Ekweremadu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG